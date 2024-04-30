Police in Calvert County Investigating Motorcycle Crash in Owings That Killed 52-Year-Old North Beach Man

April 30, 2024

On April 29, 2024, at approximately 6:26 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the 3700 block of Chaneyville Road in Owings, for the report of a motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, units discovered a motorcycle just off the roadway and the operator of the motorcycle was deceased. The Crash Reconstruction Team was notified and responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Chaneyville Road. The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Richard Evan Ganyon Jr., 52 of North Beach. The motorcycle left the roadway for unknown reasons and Ganyon lost control on the unpaved shoulder.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputy First Class Mike Lewis of the Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact DFC Lewis at 410-535-2800 or via email [email protected]. Please reference case 24-34379.


