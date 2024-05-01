Hollywood Woman Arrested for Indecent Exposure After Bizarre Incident in St. Mary’s County

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a residence on Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for a reported indecent exposure.

Upon arrival, the Trooper made contact with a complainant, who advised 30 minutes prior to calling the police she observed a woman, who was later identified as Tina Lorie Ford, 45, of Hollywood, had indecently exposed herself by removing her shorts, and exposing her vaginal parts. She said the woman proceeded to penetrate herself with an orange traffic cone by sitting directly on top of it.

The complainant provided police with video surveillance footage of the incident.

Police reviewed the video footage and observed Ford outside the residence’s parking lot wearing a white pullover hoodie and dark colored shorts.



The video then showed Ford leans forward at the waist and lower her shorts down to her ankles and sit on top of the orange traffic cone then leaned forward at the waist again exposing her vaginal parts. Ford then sits back up on top of the traffic cone and proceeds to penetrate herself with the traffic cone.

The Trooper then made contact with Ford who said she was outside during the time the witness observed her on the video surveillance footage. Ford admitted to police that she removed her shorts, sat on top of the traffic cone and then urinated on it to mark her territory.

Ford was placed under arrest and charged with Indecent Exposure she was released the same day on an unsecured personal bond of $3,000

In 2024, Ford was issued a criminal summons on March 27th for Malicious Destruction of Property (two counts), was arrested on March 29th for Violate Protection Order (released the same day on a unsecured personal bond of $1,000) and then arrested the following day on March 30th for Violate Protective Order and was held on bond for less than 30 hours before being released on her own recognizance on April 1, 2024

