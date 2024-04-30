St. Mary’s County Animal Shelter Officially Reopening to the Public

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resource Center will reopen its doors to the public on, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at noon and resume normal operations, after announcing a temporary pause to adoptions and non-emergency animal intakes earlier this month due to a respiratory outbreak in the shelter.

“We are deeply grateful for the compassion and assistance we have received from the community and from our organizational partners,” said Jennifer Utz, Director of the Department of Emergency Services. “Your support has been instrumental in helping us navigate this difficult situation and we are especially thankful to all those who stepped up to foster animals in need while we managed this outbreak.”

For hours of operation or additional information on the Animal Adoption & Resource Center, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/AnimalShelter or follow them on social media at: Facebook.com/smcanimalservices.

Shelters nationwide are experiencing increased animal infection rates. Many shelter dogs come in as strays with preexisting illnesses, malnourishment, cruelty experiences, or other maladies, which make them more susceptible to severe illness. This, in addition to the overall rise overall in the number of animal intakes (strays, surrenders, etc.) increases the risk of transmission and outbreak. While shelter overcrowding has become the norm nationwide, this can be changed with help from the community. St. Mary’s County Animal Services encourages pet owners to spay/neuter their animals, be responsible pet owners, and consider fostering an animal in need.

