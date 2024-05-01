14-Year-Old Charged After Armed Robbery of Jacket and Shoes Near Waldorf Mall

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 9:55 p.m., patrol officers responded to Mall Circle Drive for the report of an armed robbery.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim was walking in the parking lot when he was approached by a group of males who brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s jacket and shoes. The victim complied.

As officers were talking with the victim, the victim observed one of the suspects, who was wearing his jacket, walking nearby. The suspect fled but officers apprehended him without further incident. The other suspects fled.

The suspect, age 14, was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with armed robbery and other related charges.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact PFC T. Edwards at 301-609-3282 ext. 0730. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest of the other suspects.