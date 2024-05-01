Six New Police Officers from Charles County Graduate Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy – Session 53

Charles County, M…Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce six new officers will join the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after graduating from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program.

The officers were among 20 candidates – six with Calvert County and eight with St. Mary’s County – who graduated on April 26.



“Embarking on a career in law enforcement demands commitment, and these six recruits have demonstrated just that. Their graduation from the Academy marks not just a personal achievement, but a profound dedication to safeguarding our communities. We salute their perseverance and the sacrifices made by their families along the way. A heartfelt appreciation also extends to the exceptional leadership of the SMCJA staff and guest instructors whose guidance has been instrumental in shaping these officers for the challenges ahead,” said Sheriff Berry.

Class Coordinator DFC Luffey of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office began the ceremony by announcing the entry of the graduating class. SMCJA Director Bobby Jones, of Calvert County, welcomed the graduates and their families and spoke about the training program that started in September 2023 and included over 1,000 hours of instruction.

Ms. Danielle Baker performed the National Anthem, and members of all three counties’ Honor Guard teams presented the colors. Mr. Larry Crabtree ( St. Mary’s County ) offered the invocation and benediction. Mr. Wayne Silver of the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions provided remarks, and Mr. John Delabrer of the College of Southern Maryland spoke about an articulation agreement between the Academy and the College that provides each graduate with fifteen college credits toward a criminal justice degree. Charles County Sheriff’s graduate Officer John Berry, III, was the class speaker.

During the ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in several categories:

Deputy Rosemary Contic (Calvert) was awarded the Scholastic Award with a GPA of 98.92;

Deputy Kyle Grabill (Calvert) was awarded the Physical Fitness Award with a score of 1480 out of a possible 1600;

Officer John Berry, III, (Charles) was awarded the Firearms Award with a score of 99.75 percent;

Deputy Jordan Wagner (SMCSO) was awarded the Emergency Vehicle Operations Award; and

Deputy Jordan Wagner (SMCSO) was awarded the Steve Allen Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago. The Steve Allen Award recipient demonstrates attributes of leadership, initiative, motivation, and compassion throughout their attendance at the academy.

DFC Luffey, along with Class Leader, Officer John Wagner and Guidon Bearer Officer Eli Plitt, retired the Class Guidon.

The Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy congratulates the following graduates:

Charles County Sheriff’s Office:

John J. Berry, III

Matthew A. Bohac

Sherria D. Clark

Henry J. Giroux, IV

David W. Moates

Eli. J. Plitt

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office:

Cameron M. Chase

Rosemary D. Contic

Kyle W. Grabill

Hayden B. Jones

Jakob H. Madura

William C. Parrott

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office:

Madison J. Devries

Erik T. Fleenor

Mina Geric

Christopher J. Hill

Shannon L. Lacey

Tyler J. Nichols

Joseph D. Reppel

Jordan T. Wagner

Congratulations to all graduates!

To view pictures from the graduation, click here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zWXxkjU1DPVPNinVOSPFfDg72lVrYSq1

