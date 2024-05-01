Prince George’s County Retired Senior Reeling After $50,000 Lottery Win

He was “stunned and overwhelmed” after discovering Feb. 5 win

A Prince George’s County man is dancing with a little more energy today as he claimed a $50,000 Pick 5 prize.

According to the big winner, he likes the number 20783 and has played it for over a year.

That persistence paid off. He was at home checking old tickets and saw his number was drawn on Feb. 5.

“I looked at it and said, ‘that is my number’. It really knocked my socks off. I was stunned and overwhelmed,” he said.

The retired federal worker plans to pay off bills and will donate the rest to charity.

As an active senior citizen, one of the activities he does to stay healthy is dancing. That includes ballroom dancing, line dancing and hand dancing. Our winner added that dancing keeps him young.

“You need to keep your mind and body moving,” the winner told Lottery officials.

Another place that could be dancing to celebrate is Lewisdale Market in Hyattsville. The Prince George’s County retailer at 7701 23rd Avenue will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.