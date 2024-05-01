Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Double Shooting, 16-Year-Old Dies from Injuries

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in Oxon Hill. The victim is 16-year-old De’Marco Bradford of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, at approximately 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Kennebec Street in Oxon Hill for the report of a shooting.

Officers located Bradford and a second victim, an adult male, outside suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a hospital. Bradford died of his injuries several days later. The second victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0023153.