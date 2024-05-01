Police Investigating Homicide in Waldorf

April 30, 2024

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at approximately 11:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 4500 block of Ruston Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

The 911 callers reported hearing gunshots approximately one hour before, and then called 911 after locating their grand-son with gunshot wounds.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one victim suffering from gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.

Medics pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time after arrival.

Police are investigating the shooting and updates will be provided when they become available.

