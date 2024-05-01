St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – April 30, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented proclamations in recognition of Hurricane Preparedness Week and Small Business Month. They then presented a commendation for Sue Veith in celebration of her retirement after 30 years of service with St. Mary’s County Government.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the FY2025 Heroin Coordinator application for the Overdose & Drug Awareness Coordinator Grant Program from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Approved the FY2025 Sex Offender Compliance & Enforcement grant application from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Approved the FY2025 Gun Violence Reduction grant application from the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Reviewed the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission’s FY2025 Capital Improvement Budget and FY2026-2030 Capital Improvement Plan.

Approved excise tax reimbursement for Habitat for Humanity for the construction of an affordable housing unit.

Approved the funding application for Energy Efficiency & Conservation Block Grant program to support the county’s Energy Efficiency & Conservation Project.

Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney and Government Relations Consultant, and then wrapped with Commissioner Time.

The CSMC will reconvene this evening at 6:30 p.m. for a Public Hearing on the proposed revision to the Animal Ordinance. More information on public hearings and how to participate is available at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/PublicHearings.

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 9 a.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room (1st floor, Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown). The CSMC will also hold a Budget Work session that day at 1:30 p.m. and a Public Forum at 6:30 p.m. CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on Channel 95 or on-demand via www.YouTube.com/@StMarysCoGov. Visit stmaryscountymd.gov for more information.