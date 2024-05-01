Police Investigating Home Invasion with Victim Shot in Waldorf

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at approximately 3:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 4000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported home invasion with one victim shot.

911 callers reported three to five suspects armed with handguns wearing all black entered the residence, shot one victim in the head before fleeing on foot.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult male suffering a gunshot wound to the hand along with lacerations to the face and head. A second victim was located suffering from lacerations.



The victim stated he put his hand in front of his face when the suspects pointed firearms at him, the bullet struck his right hand with fragments striking him in the head an face.

Police recovered nearby surveillance video which showed multiple suspects flee the victims residence on foot in various directions while one suspect was seen armed with a firearm, and two suspects observed carrying unknown items.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male victim to Union Memorial Hospital for his injuries. The female victim signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

If anyone has additional information or nearby video footage in the time frame of 3:20 a.m., to 3:50 a.m., from Old Washington Road, Wilson Road or Garner Avenue that has been contacted by police, to please contact police.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.