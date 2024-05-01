UPDATE: Police in Charles County Investigating Murder on Ruston Place in Waldorf

UPDATE 5/1/2024: On April 30, 2024, at 10:40 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4500 block of Ruston Place in Waldorf for the report of an injured man.

When officers arrived, the man had been pronounced deceased by EMS who also responded.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Kemo Key, 29, of Waldorf, was outside of his residence and had been shot.

There were no reported calls about gunshots before Key was found.

Detectives are following leads and ask anyone with information to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case.

4/30/2024: On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at approximately 11:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 4500 block of Ruston Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

The 911 callers reported hearing gunshots approximately one hour before, and then called 911 after locating their grand-son with gunshot wounds.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one victim suffering from gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.

Medics pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time after arrival.

Police are investigating the shooting and updates will be provided when they become available.