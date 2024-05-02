La Plata High School Senior Earns Perfect Score on ACT

About one-quarter of 1% of students who take the ACT each year earn a perfect score. In 2022 — the last year for which statistics are available — that was 3,376 students out of 1.34 million who earned a composite score of 36.

It’s not known how many students have taken the ACT in 2024 yet. But Will Alcorn, a senior at La Plata High School, is one of those who reached perfection — a 36.

The ACT contains multiple-choice tests in four areas — English, mathematics, reading and science. It also has an optional writing test which is not included in the composite score. The test is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school.



Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in core subject areas, according to a news release from the ACT. “Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” Janet Goodwin, ACT CEO, said.

Alcorn has taken the ACT four times. The first time he didn’t do well, probably because he was well hydrated and had to use the restroom. “It sounds silly,” he said. Alcorn advises test takers not to drink too much water the night before or morning of the test — “or else that problem arises,” he said.

Study habits

He pored over the same ACT study book his older brothers used. “I mainly studied some of the geometry material since I missed half of that class due to Covid and English punctuation and grammar because I was never quite good with grammar,” Alcorn said.

Alcorn, currently ranked No. 1 in La Plata’s Class of 2024, has committed to the University of Alabama where he plans to study accounting. At La Plata, he has participated in the Key Club, has been on the It’s Academic team each year since ninth grade and a member of the National Honor Society and the math team since he was a sophomore. He is currently the vice president of the Student Government Association (SGA) and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Alcorn has been active in Unified Sports taking part in Unified tennis earlier this year and is a member of the Unified track team.