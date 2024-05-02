Candace Renee “Candy” Junkin, 52 of St. Inigoes, MD passed away peacefully on April 16, 2024. She was born on June 8, 1971 in Illinois to the late Joe Junkin and Joanne (Norris) Junkin of Kill Devil Hills, NC.

Candy spent her childhood living in various parts of the U.S—from coast to coast. She moved to Southern Maryland with her family in the mid 1980’s. Her time as a navy brat was instrumental in developing her outgoing and exuberant personality. Everyone who met her was instantly a friend. In 1993, Candy gave birth to her daughter Sarah who was her entire heart and “the best thing she ever did.”

Candy was a fierce soul with a passion for advocacy. In 2013 she co-founded the International Women’s Cannabis Coalition and became a champion for ending cannabis prohibition worldwide. Candy’s home was a revolving door and was always open to those who needed a safe place to land. With her magical coffee and infectious laughter, she could make anyone’s day just a little bit better. She loved Fleetwood Mac, reality tv shows, and curling up with a good book to forget the world.

In addition to her mother, JoAnne, Candy is survived by her beloved daughter, Sarah Jeanette Ziolkowski (Courtney) of Pasadena, MD; her sister, Kimberly Rosenfield (Charles) of Waldorf, MD; and her brother, Christopher Junkin (Karen) of Kill Devil Hills, NC. She is also survived by her companion of over 23 years, Benjamin Paul “Bennie” McKay; and his children whom she loved and raised as her own: Paula McKay of St. Inigoes, MD, Laura McKay of Callaway, MD; and Gabrielle McKay of Lexington Park, MD; plus many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe, whom she missed deeply and is now reunited with on the other side.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life. Candy would not have wanted an impersonal or sad funeral. Instead of mourning, please remember Candy as she was to you. Talk about your memories and think of her laugh. Pass a joint in her honor or simply remember her fondly over coffee and a good book. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s merely a see you later. She’s waiting in the next life to embrace you in a warm hug.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Last Prisoner Project, a non profit dedicated to reforming the criminal justice system through progressive drug policy. https://www.lastprisonerproject.org/

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.