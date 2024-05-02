Among the fresh blooms of Spring, Mary Catherine “Billie” O’Connell Mattingly, beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished member of her community, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2024 at her home in Leonardtown, MD. Born May 25, 1922 in Baltimore, Billie lived a life marked by love, compassion, and unwavering devotion to her family and friends.

Mary Catherine was the first child of the late Lucy Louise Norris O’Connell and the late Francis Aloysius O’Connell. When Billie was 1 year old, the family moved to New York City to be closer to the O’Connell family. Billie and her younger brothers, Frank and Joe, grew up in the Bronx and attended Catholic schools. Billie would bring her brothers home and prepare their lunches, while her mother worked. The O’Connell children made many trips to Leonardtown to spend time with their Grandparents, James and Leila Norris. Billie was very close to her Leonardtown uncles, who would live with the family in New York for extended periods during the Depression Era. As a young woman, Billie worked as a model for Lord & Taylor and at Sperry Corporation making gyroscopes for submarines.

On a visit to Leonardtown, Grandmother Norris convinced Billie to meet a young lawyer and Navy lieutenant from Leonardtown, Joseph Aloysius Mattingly. Billie and Joe were married on June 21, 1947 at the Church of the Epiphany, Manhattan, NY by her uncle, Rev. Msgr. Joseph S. O’Connell. They moved to the “Cottage” on Old Fields Farm, the Mattingly family farm in Medleys Neck. Together, they raised 12 children on the banks of Breton Bay.

Billie was supportive of Joe’s political, state and legal jobs, but first and foremost she was Mother — guiding her children through Father Andrew White, Leonard Hall, St. Mary’s Academy, Ryken High School, Chopticon High School and various colleges. Frequently, she was PTA president, class trip chaperone and classroom mother. She was forever devoted to children and their education – commanding respect without raising her voice.

With the little ones in school, Billie went back to work in Leonardtown with The Barley Company, John R. Drury & Son and O’Brien Realty, eventually forming her own appraisal business. She was the first female real estate broker in Southern Maryland and a founding member of the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors — always an advocate for ethics and professionalism.

Billie volunteered as a Grey Lady at St. Mary’s Hospital and managed Red Cross blood drives in the local schools, frequently collecting 200 pints a day. Billie was court-appointed (CASA) for St. Mary’s County working on behalf of abused, neglected and foster children. She especially enjoyed “working” with her friends at the St. Mary’s County Garden Club and won her share of awards for flower arrangements at the County Fair. She and Joe were loyal members of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society and they thoroughly enjoyed their travels to England, Ireland, Norway, France, Italy, Spain, Puerto Rico, Russia and China. In retirement, she loved to read, travel and play bridge. Billie leaves behind a legacy of love and a community enriched by her presence.

In addition to her beloved husband, parents, and brothers, Billie was preceded in death by an infant daughter Mary, son Christopher, and grandson Andrew. She is survived by eleven children: Joseph Mattingly, Jr. of Leonardtown; Helen Victor of Solomons; Jini Beavers (Dal) Hollywood; John F. Mattingly of Leonardtown; Louise Mann (Bob) of Dameron; Martha Mattingly of New York, NY; Patricia Strittmatter (Dennis) of Bowie; Robert Mattingly (Darcie) of Hollywood; Thomas Mattingly (Lisa) of Palm Harbor, FL; Lillian Mattingly (Tyler Fadely) of Hollywood; and Leila Rothschild of Austin, TX. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation and Prayers will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown on Sunday, April, 28 from 2:00-5:00pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady’s Church in Medley’s Neck on Monday, April 29 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s County ACTS (acts-smc.org) or Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad (www.LVRS.org). Billie’s spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were touched by her grace and her love. May she rest in peace — dearly loved and deeply missed.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.