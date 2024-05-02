Ray Jackson Guy, 73,

On April 14, 2024 at the age of 73, Ray Jackson Guy joined his Mama, Daddy and Aunt Katie in Heaven. Ray was born in Leonardtown, MD on September 28, 1950 to Thomas P. Guy and Sarah Sayres Guy.

He is survived by his siblings, his twin brother Roy (Sherri), Lee (Pat), and Sarah Jane Matisick (George) all of Clements, MD. Although Ray was never married nor had children, his nephew Tom and nieces Carolyn and Emmilee were always a source of great love, pride and joy for him. He was always interested in what they were doing and enjoyed travelling to new places with them. Ray loved holding and playing with his four great nephews, Wyatt, Lucas, Ben and John. He was preceded in death by his parents, and Aunt Katie Guy Nuthall.

Ray graduated in 1968 from Chopticon High School in Morganza, MD. He furthered his education by earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Humanities from St. Mary’s College of MD in St. Mary’s City, MD. He also earned a Master’s degree in Education from George Washington University.

Ray was an educator. He spent most of his career teaching business classes including Accounting, Typing, Shorthand and Computer Programming at Chopticon High School. He was exceptionally proud of his time spent as a Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) advisor. Ray chaperoned FBLA students at regional, state and national levels. Each summer he travelled with students to national conventions where they competed in various business events. Many national awards earned by his students was a source of joy for him. Ray took great pride in his students’ accomplishments and was eager to hear about their lives. He also served as a Class Sponsor for the Classes of ‘84 and ‘88. In particular, one of his favorite activities was helping to build an award-winning float each year with his students for Homecoming. Ray managed the School Bank for many years.

As much as Ray loved his career at Chopticon High School, he was most happy tending to his animals on the family farm. Ray loved walking the farm checking on the new baby calves, his miniature horses and specifically all the fowl including chickens, turkeys, ducks, guinea keets and the peacocks. Ray and Roy worked hard together over the years in the tobacco fields on the farm.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown. A Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home and the burial will be immediately following at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Alex Walters, Tom Matisick, Carolyn Ratliff, Karl Brubacher, Brian Russell, Brandon Beavan.

