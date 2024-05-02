Norman Eugene Fry, 86, of Lexington Park, MD (formerly of Winchester, VA) passed away on April 17, 2024 at Taylor Farms with his loving family at his side.

He was born on April 6, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Harold C. Fry and Genevieve A. Johnson Fry.

After graduation from high school, Norman enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1960. Upon discharge he was employed by FEMA, where he spent his entire career, with over 30 dedicated years of workmanship as an electrical engineer, until his retirement in 1993.

Norman is survived by 2 of his 3 children: Lisa Marie and spouse C. Allan Delahay of Lexington Park, MD, N. Gregory Fry of Bothell, WA, Daughter-in-Law Mary Fry of Pittsburgh, PA, 1 Brother James Ronald and spouse Astri Fry of Portland, OR; 5 Grandchildren: Erik Smith. Alexandra and spouse Zane Gehers, Joseph Fry, Anabelle Fry and Amelie Fry, 1 Great granddaughter, Genevieve Smith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Harold Eugene Fry.

During his life, Norman was an avid gardener, photographer and “Mr. Fix It”.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.