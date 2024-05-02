Margaret Clark Doyle, 85 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on April 18, 2024 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on August 17, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Albert J. Walter and Elizabeth (Clark) Walter.

Margaret grew up in Pennsylvania and was one of 5 children. She was a 1958 graduate of Homestead High School of Pittsburgh, PA. She married her loving husband, Norman Doyle, Sr. on June 6, 1959 in Winchester, VA. She and her family moved to St. Mary’s County in 1972 from Boston, MA. Margaret was a member of Lexington Park United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Norman; children, Thomas Doyle of Lexington Park, MD, Deborah Grinder of Port Royal, VA, Norman Doyle, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD; sister, Alberta Sabo of Pittsburgh, PA; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, and one great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Theresa Reich; siblings, Albert Walter, Elizabeth Clowney, Nellie Dorney.

At the request of the family there will be no services at this time.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.