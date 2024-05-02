Regina Louise Riess

Louise was born on September 15th, 1930 at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC.

Louise grew up on 48th Street in Bladensburg, just a short distance from the Peace Cross. Being the second youngest in a large family, she was also close to her Anderson cousins (Melvin, Dorrie, Philip, and Harry Anderson), who were like brothers to her.

In her youth, Louise had a strong love for dancing and roller skating. She also had a passion for high heels, coordinated shoes, handbags, and jewelry. She dedicated herself to engaging in activities at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the Baden Volunteer Fire Department. Her dedication to her community at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the Baden Volunteer Fire Department only deepened with time. Whether she was organizing events, lending a helping hand, or simply being a supportive presence, Louise’s commitment was unwavering. Above all, her family and friends were her top priority. She cherished the moments spent with her loved ones, finding joy in their laughter and comfort in their presence.

Louise attended Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC, and upon graduation landed a job she loved with the Central Intelligence Agency.

Following the tragic death of her brother, Bobby, Louise’s parents purchased the family farm and moved to Baden in 1950 and thus began a new chapter that included the love of her life, Dick Riess. On January 3rd, 1953, Dick and Louise were married at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Robin Leigh Riess, parents Harry Claude Lohman & Magdalene Jenny Ferraro Lohman, brothers Roberto (Bobby) Enrico Lohman, Harry (Bunky) Joseph Lohman, and sister Anna Virginia Stallings.

She is survived by her beloved spouse of 71 years, Albert W. (Dick) Riess, and daughters Ann Marie Buckler (Ray), and Theresa Cox (Dennis), son Michael W. Riess (Lorri), and grandchildren Pamela Scrivener (Mark), Michael Buckler (Doni), Paul Buckler, Rachel Buckler, Stacey Danielson (Jason), Amber Lynch (Jason), Ryan Cox (Samantha), Kristin Riess, Brandon Riess; great-grandchildren Emily, Austin & Brendin Aley, Jaxon Foote, Brooks & Capri Buckler, Leigha & Riess Danielson, Grady, Harper & Caroline Lynch, Eleanor & Stevie Cox and great-great-grandson Henry Edelen as well as brother-in-law, Ernie Riess and many nieces and nephews.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Another visitation will be held the following day from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 17502 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613, with Mass beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow after the service at Immanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Baden Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary, 16608 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613, Capital Caring Health, Philanthropy, https://capitalcaring.funraise.org, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 17502 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613, or to Immanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.