Alison “Kate” Laporta, 38, of Alexandria, VA, passed away on April 18, 2024.

Born on July 11, 1985, she was the daughter of Timothy Wayne Pounsberry and Margaret Mary Laporta.

After high school, Alison was blessed with two children, Katlin Lasky and Connor Garvey. She worked for Fort Hunt Safeway in Alexandria, VA.

Kate loved life in general but her greatest joy by far was her children. She loved spending time with them and visiting the beaches at her family home in Bethany, DE. There were no strangers to Kate who enjoyed hanging out with her many wonderful friends. Family, every single one of them was very important to Kate and she would make sure they all knew it with the random texts and phone calls letting them know. Kate was a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed by many.

Kate is survived by her father, Timothy Pounsberry (Jolene Ridgell) of Mechanicsville, MD; mother, Margaret Mary Laporta of Alexandria, VA; children, Connor Garvey of Waldorf, MD, and Katlin Lasky of Alexandria, VA; grandparents, Bernard and JoAnne Pounsberry of Charlotte Hall, MD; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph Laporta Sr. and Margaret Laporta.

The family will receive friends for Alison’s viewing on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. On Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10:00 am a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.