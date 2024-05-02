Jack Ronald Snoberger, 83, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on April 9, 2024.

Born on August 1, 1940, to the late Roy Snoberger and the late Bertha Horton in Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army where he received the Good Conduct Medal, Letter of Commendation, Sharpshooter (Rifle), and Marksman (Pistol). After his service in the U.S. Army, Jack was a firefighter for the Glendale Fire Department and worked at Safeway, Bowie Health Center, where he retired.

Jack enjoyed the beaches for vacation, bowling, and golfing. When he moved to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home where he loved helping others, Jack became president of the council where he helped advocate for his fellow veterans.

Jack is survived by his brother George Snoberger of Julian, PA, and ex-wife Joan Snoberger, with many nieces and nephews. Jack is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Bertha Snoberger, his brothers Roy P. Snoberger, and Samuel R. Snoberger, sister Donna Davis Munoztorres with his daughters, Janice Snoberger, Beth Gay, and Susan Snoberger.

The family will receive friends on May 3, 2024, with a Memorial Gathering from 10:00 to 11:00 am followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.