Robby Goddard, 81, of Valley Lee passed away at his home on April 23, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 16, 1942, to the late Robert Luke Goddard, Sr., and Evelyn Gatton Goddard of Great Mills.

Robby was a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland and graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken high school in May 1960. He joined the United States Air Force on August 1, 1960 and was stationed at Jacksonville Air Force Base in Little Rock, Arkansas until July 31, 1964. Robby loved to dance and met his wife Donna at a local dance hall in Little Rock, Arkansas. It was love at first dance and they were married 11 months later.

Robby had a great career with AT&T Communications and retired after 25 years of service.

He was an avid fisherman and crabber and loved spending time on the Chesapeake Bay and all its tributaries on his boat the “Donna G”. Robby loved repairing and inventing anything with electronics. His shop was always full of his next projects. He developed the EZ Reader and a camera that went into wells. In addition to his love for the water and his ability to fix just about anything, you could find Robby lounging out in front of his garage in a lawn chair with a large glass of sweet iced tea enjoying the peace and quietness surrounding him. His happy place was the home and family he had built in Valley Lee.

Robby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Luke, Sr. and Evelyn Gatton Goddard, and his son, Timothy Michael (Timmy) Goddard.

Robby is survived by his loving wife Donna Lavon Page of Clinton, Arkansas whom he married April 26, 1962 and celebrated 62 wonderful years together. They were blessed with three (3) beautiful children, Sonia of Leonardtown, Mary Denette (Eddie) of Valley Lee, Timmy (Stacey) of Great Mills. Eight (8) grandchildren: Britney, Tammy, Nicholas, Allen, Nathan, Leslie, Katie, and Dylan. Seven (7) great grandchildren: Kyleigh, Abigail, Emma, Adalynn, Olivia, Harper and Jameson. And his siblings: Francis (Rita), Donald (Betty), Tony (Carrie) all of Valley Lee.

Services for Robby will be held on May 3, 2024 at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment is private.

Fellowship will follow at the Valley Lee Firehouse.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.