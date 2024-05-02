Audrey Mae Montgomery, 95, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on April 19, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born on January 12, 1929 to the late Paul Brian Montgomery and Edna Mae Bassford Montgomery.

Audrey is a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland and a graduate of LaPlata High School. She grew up on farms and worked on them the majority of her life, lastly at Serenity Farm, while raising her children, and some of her grandchildren. She loved her family dearly, especially the grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her “stories,” as she called them, including the As the World Turns, Bold and the Beautiful, Guiding Light and Young and Restless. She loved to dance, and after her children were adults, she was a regular at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge dances and events. She enjoyed karaoke and the night wasn’t complete until there was “Black Velvet.” She also enjoyed her word search puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George Henry Morgan, Sr.; children, George Henry Morgan, Jr. and Constance Marie Seaman; sister, Martha Ann Gehring; granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Morgan; and great-grandchildren, Landen Joel and Lacie Chalin Wathen, Starr-Lynn Christine Guetschoff, and Great-great grandchild, Seneca Avery Harris.

Audrey is survived by her children: Barbara Mae Lowery of Lexington Park, MD, Linda Ann Alvey (Larry) of Mechanicsville, MD, Mary Edna Philyaw of Leonardtown, MD; Debra Annette Ledford of Lexington Park, MD; Patricia Anne Morgan of Alma, GE; and Camillus Bryon Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren: Penny Shaw, Vicki Bowie, Lorri Wathen, Larry Alvey, Eddie Philyaw, Pam Wood, Roger Sexton, David Philyaw, Susan Robinson, Samantha Uphold, Jeannie Wathen, Chris Morgan, Anthony Thirouin, and Lauren Morgan and many great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild; and extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Audrey’s Life Celebration on Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., with prayers recited at 6:30 p.m. by Reverend David Beaubien, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a non-perishable food item be donated to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry. A box collecting the food will be at Brinsfield Funeral Home during Audrey’s services.

