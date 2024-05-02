John “Jack” Quincy Carter, 88, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on April 22, 2024, in LaPlata, MD.

Born on August 21, 1935, to the late John Michael Carter and Sylvia Henrietta Skinner. Married on June 4, 1955, he was devoted to his bride, Peg (Margaret Bryant). Together they had three children, Jack, Jim, and Tim, and they grew a wonderful family together for almost 69 years. He was our Dad, Pop, Big Pop, Uncle Jack, Uncle Buddy, and friend to all.

After Jack graduated from Bell Vocational School, he worked in the Sheet Metal Workers Local 100 union for Stromberg Metal Works. He worked very hard and was a wonderful provider, retiring in 2000 as a Partner at Stromberg.

Jack was a volunteer for the Branchville Fire Department, a member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a Boy Scout leader. Over the years, he has enjoyed woodworking, hunting, camping, yard work, and movies, especially John Wayne and Western movies. More recently he has enjoyed being surrounded by his family and watching the shenanigans of the youngest members of the family.

Jack is survived by his wife, Peg Carter of Hughesville, MD; children, Jack Carter (Janet) of College Park, MD, Jim Carter (Mary Kay) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Tim Carter (Debbi) of Laurel, MD; grandchildren, Alexandra Carter, Seth Carter, Aaron Carter, Matthew Carter, and Steven Hess; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jean Bryant and Effie Mowry. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Kitty Carter, Joan Hunt, and Peggy Williston.

The family will receive friends for Jack’s visitation on Sunday, May 5, 2024, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm with a prayer service at 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. On Monday, May 6, 2024, at 11:00 am a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack’s name to Branchville Volunteer Fire Company 11 https://bvfco11.com/support , or St. Mary’s Catholic Church https://stmarysbryantown.com.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

