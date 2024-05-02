Margaret Minerva Cooke, 92, of Brandywine, MD, passed away on April 27, 2024.

Born on October 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Gideon Myers and Lilly Catherine Myers (Ellis). She was one of seven children.

After graduating high school, Margaret married her beloved husband, James Albert Cooke Sr. on September 1, 1950, and together they had five children, James Jr., Ronald. Timothy, Debra, and Christopher.

Margaret handled the bookkeeping for the family business, Jimmy Cooke’s Texaco for over 50 years. She enjoyed gardening, farming, and raising farm animals in her spare time. Above everything, she enjoyed spending time on the family farm with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She could often be seen sitting in her swing enjoying the view.

Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Albert Cooke Sr.; son, Timothy Clyde Cooke; brothers, Robert David Myers, Neil Albert Myers; sisters, Carolyn Myers, Jean Myers; and her parents.

Margaret is survived by her children, James Albert Cooke Jr. (Debbie) of Brandywine, MD, Ronald Michael Cooke (Debbie) of Brandywine, MD, Debra Anne O’Clair of Elkridge, MD, and Christopher Paul Cooke (Janice) of Brandywine, MD; sisters, Rebecca Plastow of Huntingtown, MD, and Sandra Crowningshield of Brandywine, MD; grandchildren, James A. Cooke III, Kelli D. Cooke, Kyndele J. Rhudy (Tim), Morgan E. O’Clair, Jacob C. Cooke (Erica), Joseph P. O’Clair, and Timothy J. Cooke; great-grandchildren, Kaylin Rhudy, Timothy “TJ” Cooke Rhudy and Lottie J. Rhudy.

The family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. On Friday, May 10, 2024, a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 3300 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baden Volunteer Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Rd, Baden, MD 20613 or Prince George’s County Professional Fire Fighter Charitable Foundation, Colea Benevolent Fund, 3060 Mitchellville Rd, Suite 217, Bowie, MD 20716.

