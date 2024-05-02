Bruce E. Maynard of Lexington Park, MD born on May 2, 1940 in Burlington Vermont age 83 passed away on April 21, 2024 at his home surrounded by family.

Preceding him in death was father, George E. Maynard and mother, Rita B. White. Also, his wife Lee A. Maynard (12/18/16) He is survived by his two daughters, Susan Cardona (Peter) of Hollywood, MD and Karen Maynard of Lexington Park, MD. Grandsons Catlin Cardona (Kaise) of Kingsland, GA, Cordell Cardona of Hollywood, MD and great grandson Dallas Cardona of Kingsland GA. He is also survived by his significant other, Patsy Baxley of Drayden, MD.

Bruce was a dedicated husband, father, and friend. He served in the Air National Guard from 1958-1968 where he acquired his knowledge of electrical engineering. After 30 years of working in the DoD he finally retired from Northrop Grumman. Since retiring, he gave back to the community through volunteer work. In his many years of aid, you could find him always smiling, whether helping people to see better with the Lions Club, filing taxes for AARP and finally as the vice president of A.C.T.S (A Community That Shares). You might have even seen him helping out on Thanksgiving serving dinners at a local church.

Family will receive guests for Bruce’s life celebration service on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM with the memorial service at 5:30 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd., Leonardtown, MD 20650. A repass will follow (TBD). Private interment to be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Bruce may be made to ACTS, PO Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618 or, with VENMO @ACommunitythatsharesInc.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home P.A. Leonardtown, MD.