Autumn Leighanne Compton, 19, tragically passed away on April 27, 2024, after a car accident in Mechanicsville, MD.

Born on February 9, 2005, in La Plata, MD; she was the only child of Ryan Johnson and Aimee Compton. She had a large extended family and was the blessing we did not know we needed. She always kept us on our toes with her unique sense of humor. She was intelligent, independent, witty and had an abundance of sass.

Autumn’s academic achievements remained unaffected despite the disruption caused by the pandemic during her high school years. She attended CSM her senior year, while simultaneously completing her required high school classes and still managed to graduate ahead of schedule. Autumn began working for Potomac Early Learning Center as a Teacher’s Aide while still in school and transitioned to full time after she graduated. She loved working with children and was a natural at taking care of them.

Autumn and her Mom shared their love of drag racing and going to the race track. Autumn also had a love for all animals, to the point her Mom had to stop her from trying to bring a new one home each week. She looked forward to going on vacations with her family and enjoyed shopping and getting her nails done.

Autumn was blessed to have experienced true love with Richard “Deuce” Dean. If they were not working, they were most likely together. She fit in perfectly with his family and enjoyed watching him race. Richard was her best friend, and together, they were hopeful for a bright future.

In addition to her parents Autumn is survived by her Stepmother – Amanda Johnson, Boyfriend – Richard “Deuce” Dean, Grandparents – Doug & Tracy Compton of Brandywine, Morris Taylor & Janice Haupt of Charlotte Hall. Great Grandparents – Doug & Elaine Compton of Brandywine and Joseph & Sally Lyddane of Locust Grove, VA. While Autumn has too many aunts, uncles and cousins to name individually, she spent the most time with Peyton Reynolds, Cameron Reynolds, Emma Snider, Aunt Michelle Snider and Aunt Missy & Uncle Craig Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her Uncle Kyle Compton of Brandywine, MD, and her Great Grandparents – Jeannette Rogue of Waldorf, MD and Bob & Helen Neff of Suitland, MD.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Another visitation will be held the following day, Wednesday, May 8th, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the service immediately following at the funeral home. The Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to the Humane Society of Charles County in Autumn’s name.

Autumn wouldn’t want anyone to feel pressured to dress up for her services, so please come as you feel most comfortable.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.