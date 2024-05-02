MSgt. James Jay “Jim” Wirt, USAF (Ret.), 70, of Great Mills, MD passed away on April 22, 2024 at his home.

Born on June 19, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the first child born to the late CAPT William Otto Wirt, Jr. USN (Ret.) and Marie Sloan Wirt.

Jim is a 1972 graduate of North Kingston High School in Kingston, R.I. He attended the University of Rhode Island until he enlisted in the United States Air Force on July 17, 1973. He proudly served his country for 21 dedicated years in Security Forces until his honorable retirement as a Master Sergeant on February 28, 1994. He was stationed throughout the States and overseas in Germany and Turkey. Shortly after his mother’s death, he moved to St. Mary’s County in 2001 where he enjoyed his retirement. He worked part-time at McKay’s IGA in the deli, later at Wawa and lastly at Panera. After he left Panera, he continued to come by every morning for his cup of Joe with his Veteran friends. He was an avid reader of history and was quite the military historian. He could recount the dates and smallest of details regarding numerous historical events. His memory and attention to detail was remarkable.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 221 (Avenue) and an active member of First Saints Community Church Callaway Campus.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2024 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated at 6:00 p.m. by Reverend Cheryl Goins and prayers by the American Legion Post 221, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

Jim is survived by his sister, Dyan M. Wirt (Wilson Smith) of Santa Barbara, CA; his brother, Robert Tyler Wirt (Christine) of Fleming Island, FL; his nephews, Joseph “Bryant” Wiggins, Jr. (Kayla) and Christopher Aaron Wiggins (Annie); his great nieces/nephews: Christian Hart, Kaydence Hart, Briley Wiggins, Aubrey Wiggins, Charles Wiggins, and George Wiggins; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Jim’s memory to the American Legion Post 221, P.O. Box 98, Avenue, MD 20609 or the charity of your choice.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.