Stephanie (June) Elsasser Carroll, entered the church triumphant aged 92, on April 18, 2024

June was born on November 29, 1931 to Darwin W. Elsasser and Steffie Kruczek in Lansford, Pennsylvania. Beginning life during the Great Depression, the granddaughter of immigrants who arrived with little but dreams, she grew up in a coal mining family and learned resilience early in life. She trained as a nurse and earned her RN designation, working in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Well known for her kind and sweet demeanor, she imparted to her entire family her love of reading and learning. She continued to learn as she aged, taking advantage of the latest technologies to keep up with her beloved family including her two children, Donna Marie Evans (Mark) and Thomas Carroll (Laura), grandchildren: Ethan, Jonathan (wife Jessica and son Caleb), Daniel, Emily, Rachel and Megan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas J. Carroll and sisters Mildred Knepper and Mary Segaria.

Services will be private.

Thank you to the many who extended kindness and friendship to our mother over the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Asbury Solomons Benevolent Care Fund at 410- 394-2697 or another meaningful work of charity.