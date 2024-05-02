Herbert M. Reid, Sr, formerly of Lusby, MD passed away April 19, 2024 after a long illness. He was born April 12, 1933 in Elmira, NY and was raised by his parents, Maybelle and William H. P. Reid in Solomons, MD. After graduating from Prince Frederick H.S. in 1950, Herbert served in the U.S. Army in SC & AK for three years. Upon discharge, he worked at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. He then entered the “PAX PLAN” which enabled him to attend the University of MD from which he graduated in 1961 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed for many years at Webster Field in St. Inigoes, MD. Once he permanently retired, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting and fishing.

Herbert was married to Joan Pitcher of Broomes Island in 1954. They had five children: Deborah (husband David), Herbert, Jr. (wife Annie), Brian (deceased), Jeffery, and Shannon (husband Chris).

He is survived by his sister, Nancy Watts of Leonardtown, MD, four of his five children, eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Several years after his retirement, he remarried and moved to Rock Hill, SC.

Services