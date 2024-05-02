The Memorial Service will be live on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page at the below link. We will start the live at 10:55 am, if you get on before then you will have to refresh your page after 10:55 am.

https://www.facebook.com/RauschFH/

Martin J. Nash (Marty) 73, passed away peacefully in his home in Lusby, MD, on April 20, 2024 with his beloved wife, Cathy by his side.

Marty was born in Middletown, OH, on June 28, 1950 to Welby and Jacqueline (Jackie) Nash. He attended Middletown High School and went on to attend Miami University in Oxford, OH. He received an honorable discharge from the US Air Force. Marty was a true Patriot who loved the flag and all it stood for and supported this country with his whole heart. He loved a good political debate and would defend his positions with great passion. Marty has been active and supportive of law enforcement his entire adult career, starting as a photographer for the Coroner’s office in OH and in various capacities in Prince Georges County Maryland after he moved there in the early 1970s with his first wife.

Marty worked in various capacities in the meetings and conventions business, including audio-visual production, set design, exhibit hall design and set up, shipping, security, and logistics coordination. In that capacity, he provided production and audio-visual support for the Inaugural Balls of President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford. When providing audio-visual support for many other dignitaries at various scientific association conventions, including First Lady Rosalyn Carter and Tipper Gore, he coordinated with the Secret Service and local law enforcement officials. He also worked on several Cherry Blossom Parades and other extraordinary events in Washington, DC. In the early 1980s, he eventually started his own audiovisual company, Meetings International, where he served as President. In the mid-1980s while working on a convention in San Francisco, CA, he met his future wife Cathy. They both loved the meetings and convention business, working in that field for several decades, where they travelled all over the country for work and pleasure.

Marty had many interests including anything computer related. He was a “computer geek” before it was even a common term. Currently, his computer inventory of at least 20 computers includes one of the very first “portable” laptops (weighing about 20 lbs). He was a computer wizard and many of his friends relied on him for technical support. He could build anything, fix anything, wire anything, and if he didn’t know how, he’d spend hours/days researching to find out. He also was a licensed amateur radio operator and enjoyed conversing with people all over the world.

His other passion was boating on the Chesapeake Bay. After going out one weekend on a power boat owned by Cathy’s father, he went out the next week and bought his first power boat – a 19’ run about. As any boater knows, you outgrow your boat and are always looking to get a bigger one. His next boat was a 28’, then a 32’, a 40’ and finally, his prized possession a 46’ Sea Ray. He was never happier than when he was behind the wheel of his boat. Marty and Cathy and their sons enjoyed many years boating all over the Bay and met most of their dearest friends through boating at Herrington Harbor before moving their boat to Solomons in 1993 where they met many more life-long friends. Arranging for slips and traveling with up to 20+ boats, their annual trip to the “Crab Derby” in Crisfield, MD, was the highlight of their boating season. He helped give their boys their life-long love of the water and boating. Marty created the “Shed Concert” and raised thousands of dollars for Children’s Hospital over several years. He put a band on the back of his boat in Solomons and many people came by smaller boats and anchored out behind them to enjoy an afternoon of music, cold beer, and a charity auction. In 2003 Marty and Cathy eventually bought a house in Lusby, MD near Solomons Island.

Marty’s other prized possession was his 2002 Corvette, which is still in mint condition. He never got a scratch on it.

Joining the Solomons Island Yacht Club (SIYC) in 2000, Cathy and Marty met even more friends who they still have to this day. Marty served as House Chair, Rear Commodore, Vice Commodore, and eventually Commodore of SIYC in 2010. He also served as their very first Webmaster and created the first website for the Club. Marty devoted many years to the Club and some traditions he and Cathy started are still in place today. He had the pleasure of chauffeuring the Club Princesses on the back of his Corvette during many Annual PRAD (Patuxent Appreciation Day) Parades. He was never prouder of doing that than year he was Commodore, when he had both of his princesses, Doris Matteson and Laura Andre, ride in the parade on his Corvette.

Marty was a former member of the Wicomico Yacht Club on the Eastern Shore and a member of the American Legion Post 274, Lusby, MD.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents Welby and Jackie Nash, and his first-born son Bryan S. Nash.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cathy, son Kevin P. Nash (Naomi) and stepson Jason T. Earnest (Amy Romano), sisters Suzanne Powell (Mike), Sally McIntosh, and Jayne Harper (Tony). He also leaves behind two grandsons, Will and Michael Nash, and Amy’s sons who he considered to be grandsons, Giovanni and Dominic Romano, as well as 1 nephew and 3 nieces, and several great nieces and a great nephew.

Marty will be greatly missed by his family and many long-time friends. A fiercely loyal friend, if he liked you, you were a friend for life and he’d do anything for you. He loved good music as long as it was before 1970, was the life of the party, and was known to enjoy a couple of cold Miller Lites now and again.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 11:00 am at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657, followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at the Solomons Island Yacht Club, 14604 Solomons Island Road S, Solomons, MD 20688. At Marty’s request, “no suits and ties.” Casual attire is welcomed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The American Legion Post 274, 11820 HG Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657 or Tunnel to Towers t2t.com