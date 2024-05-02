Irene Virginia Fowler, 97, of Lusby, Maryland passed away on April 20, 2024 at her home. She was born on January 8, 1927, in Broomes Island, Maryland to the late Odie C. and Mary Rebecca Buck. She had 3 brothers and 2 sisters who predeceased her.

Irene grew up in Broomes Island and attended the one room schoolhouse. Growing up on the water with her father a waterman and her mother a homemaker. Then moving to Baltimore, MD in 1934 during hard times where her father worked in a factory. Eventually moving back to Broomes Island when she was 16years old.

Irene married at 18 and had7 children, of which 3 predeceased her; Joyce Ann Fowler, Jimmy Fowler, and Raymond Jr. Fowler. She got divorced and continued raising her children on her own as a very strong-willed woman always putting her children first. She sacrificed more than we will ever know and always loved us no matter what.

She will be deeply missed as no one can fill her shoes. She is survived by her children, Gerald (Bootie) Fowler, (Brenda); Theresa Cranford {Mark); Richard {Richie) Fowler, (Denise); Donald (Donnie) Fowler, (Stephanie). Grandchildren; Jessica Fowler; Rebecca Hunley (Robby); Mark

{Buddy) Cranford; Crystal Strong (Bryant) and Brent Fowler (Shannon). Great Grandkids; Maddy & Eli Hunley, Atlas Fowler, Jaxon & Aubrey Strong, Andrew Fowler, Ashley Fowler, and a very special niece, Janice Kwiatoski.