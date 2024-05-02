Dorothy Grace (Cox) Rider was born on August 27th, 1931 to Melville B. and Elsie Jones Cox in Lower Marlboro, Maryland. She passed on to eternal life on April 22, 2024. Dottie is predeceased by her parents, her husband Fred Rider, her brother Kenneth Melville, her sister Ruby (Cox) Ireland, and two nephews, Brian L. Cox and Ronald F. Cox. Dottie lived in Lower Marlboro all her life until she moved to Asbury Retirement Community. Dottie’s grandfather and later her father owned a general merchandise store in Lower Marlboro which also included a post office where her mother was the postmistress. Dottie attended Fairview Elementary in Owings and graduated from Calvert High School in 1948. Dottie worked for Maryland National Bank for over 43 years. She started right after high school and retired in 1992 as Vice President and manager of the Owings branch of Maryland National Bank (now Bank of America). She experienced a few bank robberies throughout her career — she took pride in her work and career— she loved all the many people she met through the years. Whether Dottie was throwing one of her famous parties, traveling with friends to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe & Hawaii or welcoming family to her home, she was a force of life. She showered family and friends with so much love throughout her life. She was also very active with the Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church and the Lions Club. Dottie was adored and will be greatly missed by her nephew Kenneth Melville Cox Jr. (Ann), niece in law Rose Cox, niece Cindy (Cox) Adams (Roger); great nieces Carol Cox Forbes (Scott), Judy (Cox) Turner (Nick), Leslie (Cox) Vuong (Minh); great nephews Kenneth Cox III (Staci) and Christopher Cox; and great-great nieces Hannah Cox and Evelyn Grace Forbes.