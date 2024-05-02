Police in Charles County Arrest 18-Year-Old Indian Head Man for Armed Robbery

On April 23, 2024, at 6:37 p.m., patrol officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Lexington Drive and Lexington Place in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

A preliminary report showed the victim was walking on Lexington Drive when he was approached by a passenger car. The driver pointed a handgun at the victim and told him to get in the car. Once the victim was in the car, the suspect pointed the gun at the victim and demanded his name-brand shoes. The victim complied and was then told to exit the car.

Through investigation, officers developed information and responded to the area of Daffodil Place in Waldorf where they located the suspect and the car he was driving.

The suspect, Joshua Dylan Marable, age 18, of Indian Head, was arrested and the victim’s shoes were recovered.

Marable was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges, and is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

Cpl. Bier is investigating.