Deputy State Fire Marshals Recognized for Lifesaving Efforts

Maryland Department of State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. presented awards for outstanding service on Tuesday. Two of those recognized were Deputy State Fire Marshals Timothy McDonald and Cory Hurst for their lifesaving efforts.

On December 12, 2022, Deputy State Fire Marshals Timothy McDonald, Kirby Travers, Christopher McIntyre, and Alex Chinn were having lunch in a restaurant on Nanticoke Road in Salisbury, Maryland. During their lunch, a woman entered the restaurant seeking assistance for her elderly mother, who was in medical distress inside a store beside the restaurant. All of the deputies quickly responded to the call for service. When they arrived, Senior Deputy McDonald found the woman lying on the floor and immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The other deputies worked to control pedestrian traffic and assist responding Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel. Once EMS arrived, they confirmed a pulse, assumed lifesaving measures, and transported the female to the hospital. Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal McDonald was awarded a Lifesaving Award for his continuous and exhaustive efforts.

On January 27, 2024, Master Deputy State Fire Marshal & Bomb Technician Cory Hurst traveled to the University of Maryland campus from the Eastern Shore around 8:00 a.m. for a bomb squad assignment involving a sweep and standby at a Big Ten basketball game. While traveling across the Bay Bridge, he found himself at the front edge of a multi-vehicle crash in the heavy fog. Master Deputy Hurst maneuvered his vehicle evasively and managed to avoid collisions. He notified the Centerville Barrack and requested assistance.

Master Deputy Hurst began to assess and triage many vehicle occupants for injuries. He was told that someone ahead was suffering from a completely severed arm. Master Deputy Hurst found that a citizen had already applied a ratchet strap around the victims’ arm, and they were applying direct pressure.

Master Deputy Hurst took control of the situation, properly applied his agency-issued tourniquet, and comforted the victim until EMS arrived. Master Deputy Hurst remained on the scene for hours, assisting in different ways.

His professional and calming reaction to this stressful situation stabilized the patient until the fire department and EMS arrived. For his heroic efforts, Hurst received a Superintendent’s Commendation.

The annual Maryland State Police Awards Ceremony was held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. It was attended by the award recipients’ families, friends, and co-workers. Awards were also presented for incidents involving troopers and employees who went above and beyond the call of duty while serving and protecting the people of Maryland.