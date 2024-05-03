One Transported to Trauma Center After Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times in Waldorf

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 3:08 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Long Leaf Lane and McDaniel Road in Waldorf, for the serious motor vehicle collision with subjects trapped.

Multiple 911 callers reported the vehicle rolled over 8 times with the occupants trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one vehicle overturned with entrapment.

Firefighters extricated the single occupant in under 15 minutes.

The adult female was transported by ground transport to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.