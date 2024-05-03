Skimming Devices Recovered at Eight Businesses in Prince George’s County

The Financial Crimes Section is issuing a community-wide warning about skimming devices.

In the past month, the PGPD has recovered ten overlay credit card skimming devices at convenience stores and other businesses in the county.

Skimming devices can be placed at point-of-sale terminals inside of retail stores, grocery stores, convenience stores or any location where credit card transactions are conducted. We are urging members of the community be vigilant when making credit/debit card payments at point-of-sale machines.

Locations of recovered skimmers:

4500 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills 3000 block of Forestville Road in Forestville 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill 6800 block of Race Track Road in Unincorporated Bowie 6300 block of Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant 11000 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville 9100 block of Riggs Road in Chillum area 5800 block of Greenbelt Road in College Park

Investigators are offering the following guidance to help avoid being victimized by these point-of-sale skimming devices:

Swiping your credit/debit card places you at the greatest risk of compromise – contactless credit cards or “Tap to Pay” is a safer method of payment

Stores with heavy customer traffic are a greater risk for overlay skimmers

Be vigilant for devices with inoperable chip readers

If you believe there is a skimming device on an ATM or card reader in the county, or you believe you have been a victim of a skimming device, please contact us. Please also notify store personnel, leave the device in place and allow law enforcement to remove it.

PGPD detectives investigating skimming devices can be reached at 301-516-1464. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.