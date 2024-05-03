One Transported to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Rollover Collision in Waldorf

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 3400 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one patient trapped and requested a helicopter for an adult male suffering serious injuries.

Firefighters extricated the patient in under 15 minutes.

The helicopter was cancelled prior to their arrival, emergency medical personnel ground transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.