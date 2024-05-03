6-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at approximately 9:53 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 25000 block of Friendship School Road in Mechanicsville, for a child struck by a vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 6-year-old female was struck by a vehicle. The child was reported as conscious and crying. A helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the child to an area children’s center with serious injuries.

Police responded and conducted an investigation.

Preliminarily, it was determined the child and her mother were playing in the front yard of a residence when the child ran into the street and into the path of the vehicle.

Updates will be given when they are provided.