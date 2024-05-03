No Injuries Reported After Accidental Structure Fire in North Beach

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 2:20 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to the 4000 block of 4th Street in North Beach, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the rear one a 1-story residence.

Upon investigtion, firefighters found fire on the rear deck which was extending into the house.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 25 minutes and operated on the scene for approximately one hour.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

All residents are reminded to ensure smoke alarms are functional, discarded smoking materials are extinguished in a non-combustible container, grills are operated at least 20’ from the structure, and electrical systems are periodically inspected.

All photos courtesy of the North Beach, and Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Departments.