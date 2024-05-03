NAS Patuxent River Gate 1 Closure on Friday Morning May 3rd, 2024

NAS Patuxent River will close Gate 1 on Friday, May 3rd, from 9:00 a.m., to 11 a.m. for scheduled maintenance.
NAS Pax River’s Gate 2 will keep three lanes open for inbound traffic during that time.
NAS Patuxent River will close Gate 1 on Friday, May 3rd, from 9:00 a.m., to 11 a.m. for scheduled maintenance.
NAS Pax River’s Gate 2 will keep three lanes open for inbound traffic during that time.
This entry was posted on May 3, 2024 at 12:09 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.