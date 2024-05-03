No Injuries and Minimal Damage Reported After Garage Fire in Waldorf

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 9:26 p.m., firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the 12000 block of Leman Lane in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

911 caller reported something in the garage was on fire with the occupants evacuating while one homeowner attempted to exinguish the fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large 1 story garage with nothing evident.

Upon investigation, the fire was found to be extinguished by the homeowner prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The fire was contained to the garage with no extensions located.

Units operated on scene for approximately 1 hour before returning to service.