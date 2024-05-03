Front Parking Lot of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Closed-Shelter Remains Open

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter front parking lot is closed until further notice due to damage to pavement. The shelter will remain open with normal operating hours while the parking lot is repaired. Visitors are advised to use caution and obey signage.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick, is an open-admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please call 410-535-7387 for questions or to schedule an intake appointment. For more information about the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

