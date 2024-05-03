Send a Note of Thanks to Your Charles County Teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week May 6-10th, 2024

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week May 6 through 10.

The week is dedicated to honoring and recognizing educators who play a pivotal role in the lives of children. CCPS is helping parents, guardians, students, colleagues and community members send a note of thanks and gratitude to CCPS teachers who are helping shape the lives of students.

To participate, visit www.ccboe.com and select a e-card design to send to a teacher at their ccboe.com email address. Most ccboe.com emails are styled as first initial, last name followed by ccboe.com.



For example — John Doe would be [email protected] . (Note: The email of CCPS staff members who have the same first initial and last name may be styled differently. If you are unsure of a teacher’s email address, please contact your child’s school to inquire.)

The cards celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with some specifically honoring National Teacher Appreciation Day — Tuesday, May 7. Once on the e-card site, click the gold box reading Send your Virtual Card!

From there, fill out the form with the required information, including a personal message, and select the card option you would like delivered. Messages should be free of profanity, derogatory and unkind language, and may be subject to review before they are delivered to a teacher’s email inbox.

Nurse Appreciation Week is also May 6 through 12 with School Nurse Day falling on Wednesday, May 8. There are a couple of designs on the Teacher Appreciation Week e-card page that can be sent to school nurses as well. Email addresses for school nurses are styled like those of CCPS staff.

The e-card form will be live from 3 p.m., Sunday, May 5, to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 11. For more information about the rules set out by the Board of Education of Charles County regarding gifts to CCPS employees, visit Page 24 of the CCPS Parent Handbook/Calendar.