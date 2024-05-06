Hanover Man Arrested for Sex Trafficking and Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

On February 12, 2024, a deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Owings, for a reported runaway.

The complainant told police her granddaughter, a minor female had ran away from the house and was last seen getting into an unknown maroon/red Dodge Durango.

This occurred on February 12, 2024, around 12:40 p.m.

The Grandmother was able to see the vehicle tag and observed a partial registration of D192 or 0192 bearing Maryland tags. At 4:00 p.m., the minor female had returned home.

On February 29, 2024, the State of Maryland – Department of Human Services Children & Family Services received a complaint regarding the exploitation of minor female.

The report described the minor female meeting an older man who paid her for sexual services. On February 29, 2024, police met with minor female and her mother at the child advocacy center located in Prince Frederick. The minor female was interviewed by a CPS worker, and she disclosed that she was paid 200 dollars in the form of a gift card for sex. She said the suspect who she would only identify as a male sent an Uber to pick her up from her grandmother’s home. The minor female said she was given a “Shein” gift card as payment. The minor female was defiant and did not want the man to get into trouble and would not provide any further information.

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, police were contacted by the minor female’s mother who said her mother found the envelope the “‘Shein” gift card was contained in. She sent a photo. The card read as follows.

To: (MINOR FEMALE) Enjoy your $200 gift card from Dave. It’s suggested for use at Shein but use it wherever you’d like. From: Dave

In further conversation with the minor female, it was learned that she used a Calvert County Public School Laptop as the means to communicate with the male. She would not disclose how or on what platform the conversation occurred.

On March 14, 2024, the Public Safety Response Team at Uber Technologies, Inc. responded to a request for records. Police applied for a search and seizure warrant regarding the Uber ride used to facilitate the sex trafficking of the minor female. Uber responded to the request and provided the pickup location and the rider’s name. The vehicle was a Dodge Durango bearing a Maryland tag that the last three digits matched the partial tag seen by the victim’s grandmother on February 12, 2024.

On March 14, 2024, police received screenshots of the minor females Instagram account. The screenshots were of a conversation between the minor female and a man with a profile name of dsimkin07.

In the conversation seen on February 13, 2024, dsimkin07 asks I hope you had a good evening; it was fun. The minor female replied yes it was, did u like it. The conversation is incomplete but further communication is seen when dsimkin07 asks to Facetime, spoil her, and hang out. There was also a conversation about the minor female being on punishment, going to school, and living with her parents. A message string was seen where dsimkin07 asks where should I pick you up? Where the minor female then provided an address.

Police were able to identify the suspect as David Harry Simkin, 35, of Hanover.

On May 1, 2024, police executed a search and seizure warrant at the home of David Harry Simkin. David came to the door and was taken into custody.

As the search of the home was occurring, police walked David to a police vehicle and sat him in the front passenger seat. While the conversation was recorded, police advised Simkin of his Miranda rights which Simkin freely and voluntarily waived and agreed to speak with the police.

Simkin said he met the minor female on a website named sugar daddy’s match. He said the conversation transitioned to Instagram. Simkin said he arranged and paid for the Uber rides. Simkin did not remember the date but described an event that occurred several weeks ago. Simkin said he received consensual sex from the minor female.

Simkin was transported to the Calvert County Detention center for processing, where he was charged with sex trafficking and the sexual solicitation of a minor.

