One Firefighter Injured, Family Displaced and House Destroyed After Fire in California

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, at approximately 6:48 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Solomons, Second District, and Prince Frederick were dispatched to the 21800 block of Magnolia Drive in California, for the reported attached garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from the attached garage with extensions into the house and a nearby camper.

All home occupants were out and accounted for with no injuries reported.

Firefighters evacuated the structure at approximately 7:05 p.m., due to water supply issues.

While crews were securing a water supply, one firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a charged 4 inch hose line resulting in the adult male to fall from a firetruck. He has since been treated and released from an area hospital.

A Tanker Task Force was requested which brought additional firefighters from Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Ridge, Seventh District, Dunkirk, St. Leonard and Prince Frederick to the scene.

The fire was extinguished within one hour. SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to assist.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

