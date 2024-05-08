UPDATE: GoFundMe Started for Family of Five After California House Fire Displaces Them, Fire Deemed Accidental

UPDATE 5/8/2024: Fire Marshal Report and GoFundMe added.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, 6:47 p.m., firefighters from St. Mary’s and Calvert County responded to 21880 Magnolia Drive in California, for a house on fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire showing from an 2-car attached garage extending to the 2 Story Single Family Residence.

The owner is identified as James Shaw with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $450,000.00

Fortunately, all 5 occupants escaped without injury. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross, family and friends. A GoFundMe has been started, if you cannot assist, please share.

1 adult and 1 firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries. They have since been treated and released from the hospital.

Over 70 firefighters responded. Investigation determined the fire was accidental and started in the attached 2-car garage.

5/6/2024: On Saturday, May 4, 2024, at approximately 6:48 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Solomons, Second District, and Prince Frederick were dispatched to the 21800 block of Magnolia Drive in California, for the reported attached garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from the attached garage with extensions into the house and a nearby camper.

All home occupants were out and accounted for with no injuries reported.

Firefighters evacuated the structure at approximately 7:05 p.m., due to water supply issues.

While crews were securing a water supply, one firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a charged 4 inch hose line resulting in the adult male to fall from a firetruck. He has since been treated and released from an area hospital.

A Tanker Task Force was requested which brought additional firefighters from Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Ridge, Seventh District, Dunkirk, St. Leonard and Prince Frederick to the scene.

The fire was extinguished within one hour. SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to assist.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

