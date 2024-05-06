Maryland State Police Investigating Woman Found Shot in Her Vehicle in Prince George’s County

Friday, May 3rd, 2024: Maryland State Police are investigating the shooting of a 20-year woman found inside her vehicle in Prince George’s County last night.

The victim is identified as Nyah Strong Hairston, 20, of Largo, Maryland. Hairston was transported from the scene by Prince George’s County Fire/EMS personnel to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Trauma Center for medical treatment.

Shortly before 10:45 pm last night, state troopers from the Forestville Barrack received a call reporting a vehicle off of the roadway in the area of southbound I-495 prior to Landover Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers found a gray Nissan Versa in a ditch. The driver was found unresponsive in the front seat.

Troopers were forced to break a window to make entry into the vehicle. Once inside, they were able to extract the driver and administer life-saving measures to include CPR. While providing medical treatment on the scene, EMS providers located an apparent gunshot wound.

State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division responded to conduct the investigation. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at (443) 829-9227. Callers may remain anonymous.

Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with road closures.