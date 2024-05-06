Historic St. Mary’s City: May 2024 Events

May 8. Little Explorers – From Seed to Sunflower
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.. Ages 3 – 5 (with accompanying adult)
HSMC Visitor Center, 18751 Hogaboom Lane, St. Mary’s City, Md
Spring is in full bloom at HSMC! Be prepared to put your hands to the dirt as Little Explorers learn about planting sunflowers at the Woodland Indian Hamlet.
$4 per child/ HSMC Members $3. One accompanying adult is free.
Full-day admission is included.
May 14. Registration opens for June 20 & June 21 Li’l Pirates Program
Ahoy, mates! Become a pirate for the day, and look for a pirate ship. There might be hidden treasure along the way!
June 20: Ages 3 – 4
June 21: Ages 5 – 7
Cost: $10 per child/ HSMC Members $8. One accompanying adult is free.
Space is limited – Registration is required. Payment in full is required at the time of registration.
Info / Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372
May 15. Homeschool Wednesday Workshops Spring 2024
A program designed for homeschool families
$10/ Members $8
* Registration is required. Payment in full is required at the time of registration.
Info / Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372
Workshop sessions are below:
Cargo: What, Where, Why, and How
10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Ages 8 and older
Hook, Line, and Sinker: Fishing in 17th Century Maryland
10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Ages 5 and older.
Experimental Archaeology ARTventure
1:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Ages 9 and older
Full STEM Ahead!: Science Through the Ages
1:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Ages 9 and older
May 16. Lecture: The Reverse Underground Railroad: Slavery and Kidnapping in Pre-Civil War America
7:00 p.m.
Visitor Center Auditorium 18751 Hogabooom Lane, St. Mary’s City, Md
Join Historic St. Mary’s City for a talk with Dr. Richard Bell, the author of Stolen. This book tells the incredible story of five boys whose courage forever changed the fight against slavery in America.
Admission: free
Info: 301-994-4370 or email [email protected]
May 18. Blue Star Museums Begins
Historic St. Mary’s City is a proud participant of the Blue Star Museums Program, offering free admission to active duty military personnel and their families.
The program runs from Armed Forces Day and ends on Labor Day.
https://www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums
May 18. Spring Saturdays – Comparing Kitchens
10:30 a.m.
Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation. 47621 Old Cove Road, Lexington Park, MD
Approximately 45 minutes
Museum admission. Free for members.
Info: 301-994-4370 or email [email protected]
May 21. Registration opens for June 21 & 22 Sin and Scandal at St. Mary’s Adults Only Tour
Tour times: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
For ages 18+
Cost: $20 / HSMC members $15.
Space is limited – Registration is required. Payment in full is required at the time of registration.
Info / Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372
May 22 Little Explorers – “Wear” do you find nature?
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Ages 3-5, with accompanying adult)
Join Little Explorers at the Godiah Spray Plantation as we explore the landscape and collect materials for your nature bracelet. What colors, shapes, and textures will you add to yours?
$4 per child/ HSMC Members $3. One accompanying adult is free. Full-day admission is included.
Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation. 47621 Old Cove Road, Lexington Park, MD