Historic St. Mary’s City: May 2024 Events

May 8. Little Explorers – From Seed to Sunflower

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.. Ages 3 – 5 (with accompanying adult)

HSMC Visitor Center, 18751 Hogaboom Lane, St. Mary’s City, Md

Spring is in full bloom at HSMC! Be prepared to put your hands to the dirt as Little Explorers learn about planting sunflowers at the Woodland Indian Hamlet.

$4 per child/ HSMC Members $3. One accompanying adult is free.

Full-day admission is included.



Ahoy, mates! Become a pirate for the day, and look for a pirate ship. There might be hidden treasure along the way!

June 20: Ages 3 – 4

June 21: Ages 5 – 7

Cost: $10 per child/ HSMC Members $8. One accompanying adult is free.

Space is limited – Registration is required. Payment in full is required at the time of registration.

Info / Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372

May 15. Homeschool Wednesday Workshops Spring 2024

A program designed for homeschool families

$10/ Members $8

* Registration is required. Payment in full is required at the time of registration.

Info / Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372

Workshop sessions are below:

Cargo: What, Where, Why, and How

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ages 8 and older

Hook, Line, and Sinker: Fishing in 17th Century Maryland

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ages 5 and older.

Experimental Archaeology ARTventure

1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Ages 9 and older

Full STEM Ahead!: Science Through the Ages

1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Ages 9 and older

May 16. Lecture: The Reverse Underground Railroad: Slavery and Kidnapping in Pre-Civil War America

7:00 p.m.

Visitor Center Auditorium 18751 Hogabooom Lane, St. Mary’s City, Md

Join Historic St. Mary’s City for a talk with Dr. Richard Bell, the author of Stolen. This book tells the incredible story of five boys whose courage forever changed the fight against slavery in America.

Admission: free

Info: 301-994-4370 or email [email protected]

May 18. Blue Star Museums Begins

Historic St. Mary’s City is a proud participant of the Blue Star Museums Program, offering free admission to active duty military personnel and their families.

The program runs from Armed Forces Day and ends on Labor Day.

https://www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums

May 18. Spring Saturdays – Comparing Kitchens

10:30 a.m.

Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation. 47621 Old Cove Road, Lexington Park, MD

Approximately 45 minutes

Museum admission. Free for members.

Info: 301-994-4370 or email [email protected]

May 21. Registration opens for June 21 & 22 Sin and Scandal at St. Mary’s Adults Only Tour

Tour times: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

For ages 18+

Cost: $20 / HSMC members $15.

Space is limited – Registration is required. Payment in full is required at the time of registration.

Info / Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372

May 22 Little Explorers – “Wear” do you find nature?

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Ages 3-5, with accompanying adult)

Join Little Explorers at the Godiah Spray Plantation as we explore the landscape and collect materials for your nature bracelet. What colors, shapes, and textures will you add to yours?

$4 per child/ HSMC Members $3. One accompanying adult is free. Full-day admission is included.

Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation. 47621 Old Cove Road, Lexington Park, MD