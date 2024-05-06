Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities on Friday, May 17, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. FREE EVENT.

The Calvert Marine Museum and grounds will be open exclusively for all guests with disabilities and their families, friends, or caregivers. See why the museum is a fun and welcoming place for guests to visit any day of the week! This event is co-hosted by Calvert County Parks & Recreation, Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS).

Enjoy the skates and rays, fish, fossils, and maritime history in a relaxed and supportive environment. Learn about river otters and meet Bubbles, our otter mascot. Poppie the Opossum will make an appearance! Explore the Discovery Room and boat basin. Shop in the Museum Store where there is something for all ages and interests.



Take a relaxing 30-minute cruise aboard the Wm. B. Tennison at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. A calming room is available.

Pre-registration is required for each person to ride the Wm. B. Tennison. Call TRS at 410-535-1600, ext. 8204 or 8205 to register for the Tennison cruise.

Preregistration is encouraged but not required for museum access. Click here to register online for museum access; search for Activity #470773.

For general information, contact Kathleen Porecki at 410-326-2042 or [email protected]