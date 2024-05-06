St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets Open for the 2024 Season!

St. Mary’s County is home to three county-sponsored farmers markets, where you can shop for fresh produce, locally raised meats and seafood, flowers, baked goods, local wines, spirits, and more!

St. Mary’s County Government encourages all community members to visit The Barns at New Market, Home Grown Farm Market, and the California Farmers Market this season!

Home Grown Farm Market

Open year-round

Hours: Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: 21078 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park

Information: www.facebook.com/HomeGrownFarmMarket

The Barns at New Market

Open March 30th through October 26th

Hours: Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (inside and outside), and Wednesday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (limited outside vendors).

Location: 29133 Thompson Corner Road, Mechanicsville

Information: www.facebook.com/TheBarnsatNewMarket

California Farmers Market

Open April 27th through November 23rd

Hours: Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: BAE parking lot at the intersection of Rt. 235 and Town Creek Drive, California

Information: www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket

Additional information about St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets can be found at www.visitstmarysmd.com/farmersmarkets.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Economic Development, via email to [email protected] or by phone at (240) 309–4022.

